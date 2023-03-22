Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,300 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CNI opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

