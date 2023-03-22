Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 373.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

