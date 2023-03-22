Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

