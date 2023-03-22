Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Honda Motor accounts for 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Honda Motor

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

