Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IHI opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

