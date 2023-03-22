Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

