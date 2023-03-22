Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,601,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 238,426 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 9,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

