Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after buying an additional 459,992 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,337 shares of company stock worth $92,331,032 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.92. 800,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.