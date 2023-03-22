Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

