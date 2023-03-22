Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 317 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 167,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,953. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

