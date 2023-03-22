Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 1.2% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.