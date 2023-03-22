Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.22 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

