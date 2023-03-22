Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 5.6%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.53. 154,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 400,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.61%.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

