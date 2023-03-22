Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.99 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $95.99 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Buying and Selling Cartesi

