CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

