Casper Price Hits $0.0362 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Casper has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $392.75 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,586,050,985 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,930,423 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,584,244,573 with 10,841,239,873 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03754012 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,122,378.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

