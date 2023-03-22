Casper Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $404.46 million and $8.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00355585 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,381.71 or 0.25834179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,585,448,950 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,367,003 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,584,244,573 with 10,841,239,873 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03754012 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,122,378.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

