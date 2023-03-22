CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.55 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.18 million and $16.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00200217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,261.73 or 0.99957213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.091866 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $19,744,542.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

