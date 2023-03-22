Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.69 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Celo has a total market cap of $294.65 million and $12.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00351936 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 0.25592261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,531,934 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

