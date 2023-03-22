Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Celyad Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

