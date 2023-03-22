Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.31

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.31 and traded as low as C$20.99. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$22.16, with a volume of 7,141,714 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

