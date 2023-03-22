China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Shares Up 1.5%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 170,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 405,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

