Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 1,000 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.98. 151,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.