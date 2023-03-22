Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 1,000 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.98. 151,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

