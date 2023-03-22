Cindicator Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $11,876.01 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

