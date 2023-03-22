Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

