City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $447.70

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.70 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.50). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.28), with a volume of 45,213 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £222.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,423.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 447.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.05.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

