Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after buying an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,964,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Exor N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

About Clarivate

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading

