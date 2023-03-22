Clover Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188,467.68 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $32.39 million and $188,467.68 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00360224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.58 or 0.26182363 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,070,654 coins and its circulating supply is 311,242,401 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

