CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 6,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

