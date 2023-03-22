Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 167,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

