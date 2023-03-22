Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.32. 1,832,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,888,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

Comerica Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

