Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TCFC opened at $35.26 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

