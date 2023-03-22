CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.49. 260,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 402,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

CONMED Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,034,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

