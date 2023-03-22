Contrasting Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) and Its Competitors

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quoin Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -$9.38 million -0.08 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.13 billion $57.36 million -3.38

Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors 997 3602 7798 181 2.57

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,140.74%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25% Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,304.10% -152.66% -26.80%

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals peers beat Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

