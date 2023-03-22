Contrasting Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ziff Davis and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziff Davis 0 3 6 0 2.67 TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29

Ziff Davis presently has a consensus price target of $98.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.74%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Ziff Davis.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Ziff Davis has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ziff Davis and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziff Davis $1.39 billion 2.57 $63.76 million $1.25 60.46 TechTarget $297.49 million 3.44 $41.61 million $1.30 27.47

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ziff Davis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ziff Davis and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziff Davis 4.58% 15.76% 8.17% TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96%

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment engages in delivering and consuming real time business technology services, resources and solutions over the internet. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

