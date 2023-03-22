Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.06. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 30,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $56,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $63,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

