Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAPGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.06. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 30,794 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $56,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth $63,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.