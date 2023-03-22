Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.06. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 30,794 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Corporación América Airports Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
