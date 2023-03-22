Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 10,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,600. The company has a market cap of $239.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

