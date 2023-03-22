Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.96.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock remained flat at C$1.68 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$329.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$5.06.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.