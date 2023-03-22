Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 980

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.86.
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 739,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,197. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
