Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 980

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Pearson (NYSE:PSOGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.86.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 739,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,197. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

