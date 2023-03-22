Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CSGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.94. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 9,430,534 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 837,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 587,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

