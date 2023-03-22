Critical Analysis: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) versus Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fc Global Realty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.19 -$930,000.00 $0.14 43.50

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

(Get Rating)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.