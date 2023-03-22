Critical Analysis: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) versus Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fc Global Realty
|-4,265.28%
|-24.94%
|-9.42%
|Precision Optics
|3.50%
|1.27%
|0.67%
Risk & Volatility
Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fc Global Realty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Precision Optics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fc Global Realty
|$40,000.00
|971.79
|-$2.04 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Precision Optics
|$15.68 million
|2.19
|-$930,000.00
|$0.14
|43.50
Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.
Summary
Precision Optics beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Fc Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
About Precision Optics
Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.