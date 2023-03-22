Critical Comparison: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 1 9 8 0 2.39

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $91.59, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44% Floor & Decor 6.99% 19.35% 7.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.51 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.06 Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.33 $298.20 million $2.77 33.85

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Floor & Decor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

