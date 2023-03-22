Critical Comparison: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00% ProKidney N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 7 1 0 1.90 ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings for Novozymes A/S and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus target price of $370.00, suggesting a potential upside of 636.31%. ProKidney has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than ProKidney.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and ProKidney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.80 $500.53 million N/A N/A ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats ProKidney on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About ProKidney

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

