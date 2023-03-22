Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $17.62 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018166 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

