CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $774.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Further Reading

