CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,379,414.70 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.0 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,049,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CrowdStrike

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

