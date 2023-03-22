CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,379,414.70 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.0 %
CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,049,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.