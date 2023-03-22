Crypto Snack Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $191,376.00 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

