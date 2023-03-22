CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

EVD stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.70 ($64.19). 68,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52-week high of €67.75 ($72.85). The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €62.88 and its 200 day moving average is €56.78.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

