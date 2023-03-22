Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.71

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.71 and last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 703767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

