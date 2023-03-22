Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 209450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.